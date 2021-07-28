Handmade cats toys are the cat’s meow

WIIKWEMKOONG – The group at Rainbow Lodge childcare in Wiikwemkoong were inspired when they saw a childcare group in Mindemoya donated cat toys to the shelter and decided they should do the same for Fixing Our Felines in Manitowaning.

The educators in the program explained to the children what animal rescue organizations do and the importance of spaying and neutering animals so the cat does not have too many kittens, as well as vaccinations which help the cat stay healthy and keep their owners safe from illness too.

The children worked hard all afternoon on making the cat toys. The children also shared how they help take care of the animals they have and were so happy to see the kittens at the rescue enjoying the toys they had made!