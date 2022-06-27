HAROLD TEMPLE

Harold Temple passed away suddenly on Friday, June 24, 2022 in his 59th year. Beloved father to Ryan (Kaleena), Michael, Kyle (Djoni), Nathan and Cassandra. Harold will be sadly missed by his parents Wilson (Bill) and Joan (Bev) Temple, in-laws Henry and Rosalie Chaytor and the mothers of his children Betty and Cheryl, as well as many friends, cousins and colleagues. Harold had a passion for cooking and a love for hockey since his playing days when he was younger. he was a die hard Leafs fan. At Harold’s family’s request, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, and may be made through

www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.