Head ‘em up, move ‘em out!

West End farmer still moves livestock using traditional cattle drive method

EVANSVILLE—It’s an annual tradition, one that is unique and becoming more so as years pass. Evansville farmer Ken Noland, along with help from several area residents, took part in a cattle drive on Tuesday of last week, using foot power (and lead vehicles at the front and back of the group) to bring cattle from their summer pasture near the Gore Bay-Manitoulin Airport turnoff to Highway 540 and their winter home in Evansville.

“This type of cattle drive has been going on around Gordon/Barrie Island and Evansville going on at least 90 years,” stated Mr. Noland. “My grandfather Joe used to do a cattle drive, starting at the north side of Barrie Island straight north where he used to bring his cattle. And in the old days, farmers would drive cattle to the annual Island cattle sale in Little Current.”

“They used to hold cattle drives in the spring and fall,” said Mr. Noland. “Now we truck the cattle to pasture in the spring on property across from the Gore Bay-Manitoulin Airport.”

The cattle drive is close to 10 miles long and took four hours to get from their summer to winter pasture.

A cattle drive includes a lead vehicle flashing caution lights to alert oncoming traffic, and a flag person who gets out of the vehicle on the highway waving a flag when a vehicle is approaching to caution them.

“It is probably about 9-10 miles in total, and it usually takes four to four-and-a-half hours to get the cattle home. It took four hours this year,” said Mr. Noland. “It would take five trips with a trailer taking several cows each time, and take 10 hours or more by truck/trailer to move them from one location to the other. And this way I don’t have to take the time to get the cattle on and off the truck/trailer.”

Long-time Silver Water farmer Doug Wismer said the cattle drive is very unique. “I’m pretty sure it doesn’t take place anywhere on Manitoulin, I’ve never heard anywhere else that they move cattle a distance if they are not using a truck/trailer. I know in areas of Ontario where there are bigger beef herds at farms than we see on the Island, but I don’t think they have cattle drives.”

He said years ago, Noland family farmers got together and would put their cattle out for pasture at the same location near the Gore Bay Airport. “And for the annual Island cattle sale there were farmers who would move the animals down the highway, staying overnight at other farmer’s homes on the way there. It could take a good three days to move them down to Little Current, depending on where your farm was on the Island.”

“We moved cattle this way maybe two times up here (Silver Water),” said Mr. Wismer. “Dogs were the worst problem because in the old days if they saw cattle, which would be strange to them, they would harass them. The cattle would be petrified and would head right for the bush. And you have to have a crew of people that will help out in a cattle drive for it to take place,” said Mr. Wismer.

Mr. Noland said he has no problem in recruiting people to help in the annual cattle drive, working the trucks and all-terrain vehicles or walking behind and beside the cattle. “Everyone wants to take part in the cattle drive. There were about 11 people who helped out this year. I will probably get heck from some people for not letting them know about last week’s cattle drive,” he quipped.

Once the cattle were back home at Evansville from the cattle drive, all those who helped took part in a hearty lunch prepared by Lenna Noland, with chili, fresh buns, pie and much more provided for the hungry work crew.