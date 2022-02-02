Highway repairs promised for Hwy 6, Little Current to BI

LITTLE CURRENT – Local municipal officials received good news at last week’s Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference concerning resurfacing of a stretch of Highway north from the swing bridge in Little Current.

“We met with Minister of Transportation (MTO) Caroline Mulroney at the ROMA conference concerning the deterioration of Highway 6 from the swing bridge to the Whitefish River First Nation,” said Al MacNevin, mayor of the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI). “Minister Mulroney got a big smile on her face and said that the resurfacing of the highway will take place this summer.”

“We have asked several times over the past few years for this work to take place because of the condition of the highway,” said Mayor MacNevin.”

Jaclyn Lytle, MTO communications coordinator with northeastern operations told The Expositor in an email, “construction is planned for Highway 6 in this area (Little Current and Whitefish River First Nation) in 2022. The scope of the work planned for Highway 6 includes grading, drainage, granular base, hot mix paving, electrical, and structural improvements.”

“Paving and culvert replacements are planned for approximately 16 kilometres of Highway 6, from 2.4 kilometres north of the Little Current swing bridge northerly,” said Ms. Lytle.

“A new intersection to Highway 6 for Birch Island, 1.3 kilometres south of Bay of Islands Road, will be added,” said Ms. Lytle. She explained the project, which is valued at more than $10 million, is currently expected to begin during the summer of 2022 with completion anticipated in late summer or fall of 2023.