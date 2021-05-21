HONARINE BUTLER

(NEE SHAWANDA)

“ONIONHEAD”

December 10, 1957 – May 15, 2021

The family announces with sorrow the passing of their sister at Hamilton General Hospital on Saturday, May 15, 2021. A member of Whitefish River First Nation. Predeceased by parents Moses and Katherine Toulouse. Friend of Dave. Special friend of Perry Staats (baa). Loving mother of Brian Butler, Spencer Butler and Deborah Macomber. Special grandmother to Shaylynn Beswick. Will be sadly missed by her siblings Irene (Harley) Size, Virginia (baa), Rose (partner Jake), Sally (baa), Linda (baa), Debbie (friend Tim), Diane, Richard and Peter. Best friend to Mabel McGregor of Birch Island. Loving godmother of Nina Toulouse. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She loved her dogs Baby and Smooskiiss. Honarine enjoyed working with and serving the senior citizens in her community in Toronto. She loved playing bingo and visiting the casino. She cherished her family and friends and never missed an opportunity to socialize. Honarine loved going for walks. Everyone will miss her quirky sense of humour. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home for visitation on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 5:30 to 7 pm, Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm. Cremation followed. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca