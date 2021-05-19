Howie Debassige elected councillor in M’Chigeeng First Nation byelection

M’CHIGEENG – The byelection to replace the seat left vacant by the passing of M’Chigeeng First Nation Councillor Brian Bisson baa was completed this weekend with Howard Debassige winning the seat.

The unofficial results posted on Sunday saw Mr. Debassige topping the poll with 56 votes to Ryan Glen Corbiere’s 43 votes and Marko Debassige’s 13.

Mr. Debassige will serve out the remainder of the term on council. The next band elections are slated to take place in April 2023.

Official results from the byelection will be posted at the M’Chigeeng First Nation band offices on Monday, April 11.