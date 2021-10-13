Hydro One investing in Manitoulin Island and the surrounding area

Work to improve area reliability requires power outage on October 23

Manitoulin Island, ON, October 13, 2021 – Hydro One is investing in improving reliability for community members and businesses in Manitoulin Island and the surrounding area. Most of Hydro One’s electricity system was built in the 1950s and 1960s, which means it is time to invest in renewing critical infrastructure to ensure the safety and resiliency of the system. In order for crews to safely complete this work, a power outage is required on Saturday, October 23.

· When: A power outage will take place on Saturday, October 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and affect approximately 10,400 Hydro One customers on Manitoulin Island and the surrounding area.

· What: Hydro One crews will complete upgrades to help energize life, including replacing transmission structures and distribution equipment in the area.

We understand this is a challenging time to be without power and would like to thank our customers for their patience as crews complete this important area investment work.

Below are some tips to help you and your family during an outage:

· Make sure your appliances, such as the stove, are in the off position.

· Make sure your cellphone and extended battery packs are fully charged.

· Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. Use a cooler with ice for items you’ll need during the outage.

· If your water services will be affected, consider filling jugs of water to use for drinking and cooking.

· If you plan to use a generator, remember to use it in a dry area outdoors away from any open windows, doors and vents. Visit the Electrical Safety Authority at esasafe.com for more tips.

· If your water services will be affected and you have a bathtub, consider filling it with water before the outage begins. You can use the water and a bucket to fill your toilet tank to be able to flush.

In order to ensure our crews can continue working for all Ontarians, we ask that customers respectphysical distancing.

Affected Hydro One customers have been notified via auto-dialer and can visit Hydro One’s outage map or call 1-888-664-9376 for more information.