Ice Chips and Canoe Quips

Central Manitoulin Soccer, Yippee!

It was so great to hear that the Providence Bay and Spring Bay Recreation Committee will be going forward with a six-week soccer program. The fun begins on the Providence Bay Arena grounds Saturday, July 10! Volunteer coaches will be providing free lessons and scrimmage opportunities for youth aged 4-12 (as of January 1, 2021) on Saturday mornings for six weeks. To register your child, please go to the Eventbrite links indicated below, and if you have any questions, please send them a message!

Age 4-6: www.eventbrite.com/…/youth-soccer-ages-4-6.

Age 7-9: www.eventbrite.com/…/youth-soccer-ages-7-9. This category is already full but please join their waitlist.

Nine year olds are also welcome to register in the following 10-12 group at: www.eventbrite.com/…/youth-soccer-ages-10-12.

Although the group has enough volunteer coaches to get things going, if you are interested in helping out, please let them know. This seems prudent because life happens and you never know where you may be needed!

Wiikwemkoong Anglers children’s derby was a huge success!

The Wiikwemkoong Anglers hosted yet another derby, resulting in many happy young fisher-people. Organizer Lorne Agawa wants to extend a very special thank you to two individuals who fundraised and donated for the prizes for the young-person’s derby. Lawrence Enosse from the Wasse Naabin Youth Centre had jackets made with their very own logo on the back, along with some other awesome prize donations. Angela Peltier also worked tirelessly organizing, fundraising and shopping for these amazing prizes for the derby that will have many lasting memories.

Kudos as well to the following vital donors who also contributed to the day and will help insure that the connection to fun, conservation and the natural resources will be instilled into the next generation. Myrna Shawanda, Nintendo Switch; Ralph Gonawabi, cash; Chuck Dominic, cash; Cherie Osawamick, cash; Lisa Osawamick, cash; Norman Assiniwe, handmade moccasins!

The results in the 13-17 age category winners: First, Miya Recollet; second, Julian Wemigwans. Meanwhile, the 12 and under winners were: First, Carey Recollet; second, Gracie Trudeau; third, Harlen Osawamick; and fourth, Leeda Trudeau. Special congrats to Aria Trudeau, at just four years old, who also went home with a boat-load of prizes. The Anglers wish congratulations and thanks to all the Junior Anglers, parents and volunteers who came out.

A belated hats off to the participants and winners of the Legends Pike Derby two weeks ago. The day ended up with amazing weather so that Legend, Mike Assinewai, could take first place with a two-pike combined length of 65 inches! Tina Eshkawkogan was close behind with 62 1/4” followed by the 54” caught by Chuck Dominic.

The Wiikwemkoong Anglers announced that their Legends got to enjoy an amazing fish dinner cooked by some of their organizers, Angie and Evans, also with fish donated by Lorne. Thanks to all who made the day possible.

Bass Derby for all!

The Wiikwemkoong Anglers are not resting on their laurels and will be hosting their Bass Fishing Derby this Saturday, (July 3) that is open to everyone, all over. The fishing day starts at 7 am and finishes at 4 pm just as the weigh in time begins at the Prairie Point docks on the north east tip of Wiikwemkoong, just a hop, skip and boat away from NEMI.

The format for this particular event is a two-person team, five bass, combined weight, catch and release derby. With just a $60 entry fee for each angler, the top prizes could be substantial for your “hard work!” Remember the old saying: “Even a bad day of fishing is still better than a good day at work!”

Main organizers Lorne Agawa (705-665-8139) and Angela Peltier (705-282-7384) are waiting for your information requests. Your direct EMT registrations can be obtained through wikyangler@gmail.com. Both of them implore participants to respect all guidelines pertaining to social distancing when launching and weighing. Fish on!

Condolences

Last week friends and families mourned the loss Trevor Lewis of Wiikwemkoong. Trevor was a longtime Wiky Hawk and was also keen to join in on any sport going. He is remembered as a great sport and someone that would do anything for you. Baa ma pi, Trevor.

A good sport is good for sports.

chipstoquips@gmail.com