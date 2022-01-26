Ice Chips and Canoe Quips

Mindemoya man, inspires!

Kyle McDermid has long been an inspiration of what is physically capable if you are determined. That it is not possible without a great deal of mental fortitude goes without saying. In a recent CTV news story Kyle was featured for a new accomplishment: daily polar dips! In fact, what started out as a bit of a continuation of his regular cold showers but taken to a new level of iciness.

As a fitness instructor, Kyle is more a lead-by-example coach. If he is encouraging you to push through that painful last set, you know he has been there before you. He is convinced that, even with a lot of research completed, extoling the benefits of cold therapy, he would still have a hard time convincing his clients to try it if he himself wasn’t up to it.

So, with a couple of consecutive dips through a hole at the government dock in a frozen Lake Mindemoya, the idea of 100 submersions in 100 days became somewhat of a goal that stuck. Congratulations on your success, Kyle. I feel I will just have to live vicariously with the idea, however.

Snow sculpture activities!

With all of the cancelations over the last couple of years, even COVID can not stop families getting outside and working together to create an amazing snow sculpture. The Manitoulin Island-wide Snow Sculpture Challenge will last four weeks from Monday, January 24 to February the 21.

This fun activity is open to all residents of Manitoulin Island and there will be prizes for first, second and third place entries. To enter, families only need to email a photo of their creation to info@assiginack.ca by 12 pm (noon) on February 22. This event is proudly supported by the municipalities of Manitoulin Island.

Still time to get in on the derby!

The “Tying the Knot” ice fishing derby is still set for Saturday, February 19th. As was mentioned a couple of weeks ago the couple of Peyton Pitawanakwat and Dillon Ominikamigo have come up with a memorable and unique occasion to celebrate their upcoming summer nuptials.

As Peyton explained, “The past year has been filled with so many uncertainties but we still wanted to find a way to celebrate in honor of our engagement. To replace the traditional stag and doe event, we came up with an idea that is more personable to us and mindful of COVID safety guidelines.”

The fun all takes place on February 19 from 7 am to 3 pm. The entry fee is only $40 and will put you “in the fishing” for a chance at the $1,750 in prize money. You can get more info from either Dillon or Peyton or the Wiikwemkoong Anglers Facebook page.

A good sport is good for sports

