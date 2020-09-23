Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Local Indigenous players will be a force on the Lynx!

The West Nipissing Lynx have done a great job, making sure that they are giving local Indigenous players a chance to play Tier II Junior ‘A’ with the GMHL (Greater Metro Hockey League). Assistant Coach Denis Commanda said a “majority of our Indigenous players are welcomed into homes in the beautiful community of Garden Village of Nipissing First Nation which is an easy transition from their home communities and only a short five-minute drive to our training facilities.”

Their recent signings will no doubt have a familiar ring to local hockey fans. Defenceman John Green (2003) of Wiikwemkoong is a 5’10” 200-pound left-handed strong D who has spent his hockey career thus far playing for the North Bay Trappers and the Scollard Halls Bears (CAHS).

Also signed was veteran 1999-born forward, Waasnoode Nashkawa from Sagamok, just north of us on the Spanish River. Nashkawa, who stands 5’11” and 160 pounds, is a skilled forward, playing in the AAA , AA and high school loop locally in the past. Waasnoode’s last team was the Espanola Spartans.

1998 – 1999-born Manitoulin Minor players will remember another of the Lynx acquisitions, D-man Tanner Webkamigad. Tanner played with the Wiky Hawks as well as the Mindemoya Thunder.

Webkamigad is entering his last year of Junior eligibility. Tanner participated in the GMHL all-star game in 2018-2019 in Ville Marie, Quebec, was the recipient of the team’s best defenceman award and definitely known as one of top D-men in his age category. Last season Tanner dressed in only 23 games, coming in late in the season. He is looking to pick up where he left off and have a strong 2020-2021 season in a Lynx uniform. Way to go, guys!

Better late than never!

S.F.C. presents the Canoe Marathon

The Sudbury Fitness Challenge will host its annual canoe portion of the series, although almost a season behind the ordinarily spring event, this Sunday, September 27 from 8 am to 1 pm. There are categories and distances from rank amateurs to pro paddlers. The day is run by the Sudbury Canoe Club.

The annual event serves as one of seven athletic events offered in the Sudbury area, promoting the value of an active and healthy lifestyle through physical activity. All forms of paddle-sport are welcome!

Registration opens at 8 am with races starting at 9. The cost is $20 per person; however, registration is online only through its registration page. The race courses on Ramsey Lake offer six-kilometre (no portage) and 10-kilometre (with two 250-metre portages) routes. The classes include: recreational/open racing tandem canoe (men, women and mixed), recreational/open racing kayak (and sea kayaks) (men, women and mixed), SUP (stand-up paddle), sprint, 3×27 North American C2 & USCA C1, expedition category (more than 17” but shorter than 18.5”).

Where are they now?

Dana Lewis, goalie from Wiikwemkoong (father Paul Lewis) has accepted a position with the Laurentian Lady Wolves. Her older sister Taz, a high level hockey player, is now studying to be a registered nurse.

Clinton Kaboni (father Wayne Kaboni of Wiikwemkoong) who lived in Longlac, Merritt BC and most recently in California, has signed for Humboldt State University Hogs’ lacrosse team. He is also a force in cross-country, track and hockey. Have a great year, Clinton.

Walk the Anishinabek Nation!

Need some autumn motivation to stay active? How about the ‘Walk the Anishinabek Nation’ endeavor, a long-term challenge going from October 1 to November 30. The focus is to bring awareness to diabetes, heart disease, weight loss, improving blood pressure, positive mental health and more.

There will be prizes for the most steps taken for men/women 15 and over and 14 and under. For more information send an email to stephanie.peplinskie@anishinabek.ca.

RRGC Glow Ball Night

This Saturday, September 26 marks the annual event, back by popular demand. Rainbow Ridge Golf Course and Indoor Golf Academy is offering tee times beginning at 7 pm (no tee times will be available after 11 pm). Groups are limited to four with nine holes (with cart) for just $30 per player. Glow balls of course will be available for sale. Organizers are asking players to please practice social distancing: “be safe, stay safe!” Call (705) 859-2990 to sign up your team now!

