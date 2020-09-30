Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Lockyer flies an eagle

Last week, Greg Lockeyer made a terrific shot at the Idylwylde Course in Sudbury. On the par four, third fairway he made a strong t-shot to lie 175 yards from the pin. With a laser shot off his club, Greg scored two as the ball drained into the cup for a two under eagle. Mr. Lockeyer lamented that his overall score was less than stellar but was thankful that his son, Justin Lockeyer, took him out!

Run for the Cure

The annual CIBC Run for the Cure will have to be a virtual one. Organizers invite you to run or walk with them on Sunday, October 4 for the CIBC Run for the Cure in Sudbury. Whether it’s your first time, or you’ve participated for years, they look forward to having you join the movement! Help make this year’s event inspirational and memorable, all while you help the Canadian Cancer Society create a future without breast cancer.

The Sudbury Rocks Running Club has entered a team in the Run for the Cure. As founder Vince Perdue says, “There is no glory in running fast and coming first this year. Just the fact that you can make a bit of a difference in the fight against breast cancer. For more information email the following address: SudburyRunRDLogistics@ccscloud.org

Wiky Road Race soon!

Why not use the Run for the Cure as training for the venerable Wiky Road Race? It’s set for its 48th iteration! There is no secret why the grand ol’ race has lasted this many years. They have amazing organizers, generous prize donations, great courses (there is a 5K this year) and many volunteers. Mark Sunday, October 18 at 8:30 am on your calendar. Due to COVID prevention protocols you need to pre-register by email to dakotarecollet@wikyhealth.ca

Canoe Marathon local!

Congratulations to Tamara Flannigan (Whitefish Falls?) and her partner Emily Marcolini who were the first women’s team to finish the 10K canoe marathon on Ramsey Lake on Sunday. The event had been postponed from the usual spring slot. Congrats Tamara!

RIP Eugene

The people of Wiikwemkoong lost a real gentleman last week when Eugene Recollet passed through the Western Door on his way to his heavenly reward. Eugene was a powerful long-distance runner in his day. His running challenge with Hubert Recollet in the mid-70s were classic and mesmerizing to watch.

For a time (years) they raced each other from Monument Hill to Pontiac School. All students were let out of school to watch. Whichever of the two won usually did it by only a foot or two. I am sure the students of those days will recall these epic races.

Eugene was a member of the first Pontiac cross-country squad to capture the Island Senior Cross-Country Championship. He went on to many victories, even while staying humble with a permanent smile. He became a great cook and fed many a youngster (and oldster) over the years. His home with wife Sally (Roy/Achitawens) was a welcoming place. Sally was his comedic counterpart.

After four years, his valiant struggle is over and from that point of view Sally is relieved. Baa maa pii my swift friend.

His running peers, besides Hubert, were Randy Rivers, Joe Kanasawe, Steven Fox-ba, Clayton (Scan) Odjig, Adolphus Pitawanakat, Allan Francis, Ronnie Rivers etc. These gentlemen began a tradition of long-distance running in Wiikwemkoong.

They all often ran in the famed Wiky Road Race coming up on the third Sunday in October, the 18th. Thanks for being an inspiration gentlemen. Kudos as well to these great runners such as Eddie George, Dean Trudeau, Wayne Wemigans, Ramona Wakegijig (Shawana), Cynthia Webkamigad, Shannon Kimewon, Rosetta Toulouse, Sara Beaudry, Cheryl Fox Peltier, and Bev Recollet and others who followed in their footsteps.

Fishing pro!

Jonah Balfe, who is the cousin of pike whisperer Dane Gibeault, demonstrates that perhaps fishing knowledge might be genetics?! Just last week, Jonah caught a 39 inch, 15 pound pike in the North Channel and a couple of days later a 17 pound chinook from the southern shores.

