Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Dance Fever, pandemic…?

Dancer and educator Candice Irwin and her enterprise Body Stories Dance Instruction, has officially opened up registration for the winter dance session in Mindemoya! Her classes are appropriate for ages four and up. (Candice is also going to be taking over the dance teaching in Manitowaning starting this month as well. Classes are all being organized directly through the Township of Assiginack.) No dance experience needed at all!

Of course because of the extension of the lockdown, class dates and prices have changed. Classes are set to run from January 26 to March 9 (seven weeks) at the Mindemoya Community Centre. The cost is $80 plus tax for creative movement and $130 plus tax for all other classes.

Candice grew up in Victoria, B.C. where, immersed in the arts, she got to study many forms of dance. Her teaching and artistic practice is founded on the idea that dance is for everyone and brings this belief into everything she does. Welcome to Manitoulin, Candice!

Class sizes are small so get your registration in early! You can register through their online Google form: https://forms.gle/x1Ab2Tq4rbyRUmkX6. If you have additional questions please feel free to contact Candice at bodystoriesdance@gmail.com, by phone at 647-213-1497 or on the Facebook at @BodyStoriesDance.

World Junior squad, Team of the Year!?

Okay, well last year’s team (2020) was named the Canadian Press’ Team of the Year, just on the crest of 2021 and right in the midst of this year’s teams’ winning streak. The 2021 version, rolled through all of their games with straight wins right through the to the gold medal game in fact, for those who didn’t follow this year’s iteration.

One difference is that their goaltender, Devon Levi, was the first goaltender in 40 years that did not get poached from one of the three major junior leagues (OHL, QMJHL or the WHL) in Canada. He is one of the few net-minders who played all of Canada’s games, maybe back to his idol, Carey Price.

Of course we will lament that the New York Rangers denied Alexis Lafreniere’s bid to play on the team. Voted 2020’s most valuable player of the tournament, Alexis was still eligible to play this year but talents of his caliber are way too valuable to risk injury.

In the end, it was Canada’s constant rival, the United States, who scored first and shut the Canucks down to be awarded the gold. The Canadians composed themselves quickly however and endured the arduous awards and medal presentations lined up on the silver medal blue-line. Good show guys and we will be watching next year, team!

Nature deficit, disorder!?

There has been many, many studies launched over the years about how we humans can benefit from being outdoors. It seems to be common sense that anyone can find value in getting oneself off the couch and at the very least into your yard and ideally into the closest thing to nature that you have readily available.

Much to my chagrin, there are some studies show that there is little benefit. Thankfully, I cannot find any studies demonstrating detrimental effects whatsoever to learning or being outdoors. Actually, a vast array of them purport untold benefits. So called, Outdoor or Forest Schools have even been launched over the previous number of years. Students in these classes spend the vast majority beyond the traditional walls of academia yet are taught the curriculum of their region.

Those students being outside dealing with or enjoying what Mother Nature has to give and yet learn through a different lens, move forward with a more holistic view. In a recent post on social media, consummate outdoorsperson, Neil Debassige (Fuel the Fire) also makes a strong case for not only kids but all of us to get outside and reap the profits. Check him out on FB.

A good sport is good for sports. chipstoquips@gmail.com