Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Virtual ice fishing derby next week!

The 2021 Virtual Ice Extravaganza is all set for the two weeks from February 12 to the 28. (*I had originally written it going until the 19th instead of 28th. Oh darn, more time to fish!) There will be cash prizes for the top three weight in all five of the categories: walleye, lake trout, pike, whitefish and rainbow trout. For just a $60 entry fee your name is also in for the $500 registration draw.

Fishing boundaries have opened right up too. You can drop a line anywhere in Zone 14 from the mouth of the French River all the west to Sault Ste. Marie. South Bay of Zone 13 is also permitted. Of course, all of Zone 10, including all inland lakes, are legal but organizers ask that you visit www.fishmanitoulin.com for full details.

Tickets are available at Wiikwemkoong Tourism, The Manitoulin Expositor, Moxy’s Bait and Tackle in Lively or online at FishManitoulin.com. The tickets that are sold means there is more cash to be won. Fish on!

Dance Fever!

The Body Stories Dance instruction studio and instructor, Candice Irwin, is proud of the following students who have been brave enough to improve themselves in different types of dance. Congratulations to: Avery Barnes, Rilynn Francis, Emma Chaytor, Ayriss Noble-Stone, Paisley Wittig-Beboning, Allie Flikweert, Cordelia Mclean and Laurie Kichak. Keep up all of the great training, young women!

For more information you can contact Candice, the director for Body Stories Dance Instruction at bodystoriesdance@gmail.com or 647-213-1497.

Pickleball is still going!

Pickleball, often said to be the fastest growing sport, luckily found a suitable way to play despite COVID-19. Manitoulin Pickleball, in conjunction with the Municipality of Central Manitoulin, have come together with a great opportunity for fun and fitness. It is open to the public, indoors at the Mindemoya Community Centre. The club is made up of players 50-plus years of age with an even split of female and male players. The club welcomes any new community member and is eager to introduce new players to this great game. Luckily there is lots of time left as the agreement has pickleball being played right into May. The time slots are: Mondays from 2-4 pm, Wednesdays from 1-3 pm and Fridays from 10 am to 12 pm, but closed holidays. The reasonable fees are a $2 drop-in fee, regular players are $35 annually to cover supplies and membership fees including insurance coverage from Pickleball Canada.

Contact George Ballantyne (705) 805-2385 or Bud Hebner (705) 368-1953. Club leaders ask that you please follow all COVID-19 protocols set out by public health, the provincial and federal governments and the organizing body of the sport. Contact tracing sheets must be signed at the events.

Island product breaks 62-year-old record!

Jayden Jackson, son of Digwageehns “Dig” Fox from Wiikwemkoong (mentioned in this column earlier), a multisport threat, will likely pick basketball as his favourite! Jackson just surpassed his school record which was previously held by John Stone, who graduated in 1959! The 62-year-old record of 1433 points was surpassed by Jayden in last week’s Whitefish Bay Blues victory over West Bend West. Go Blue Dukes!

On another note, Jayden, who lives in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, will be heading to northern Arizona in the fall on a lucrative college scholarship.

Birthday nod to classic movie!

It might not have received the ol’ two thumbs up from most high falutin’ film critics, but Slapshot was always worth another viewing with us. The infamous antics of the Charlestown Chiefs hockey team, starring Robert Redford, turned 40 years old this past week. It was rude, crude and wholly inappropriate, but it has enough juvenile humour and one-liners that still manage to find their way into friends’ conversations today. Don’t agree? Just give me a minute “to put the foil on!”

A good sport is good for sports.

chipstoquips@gmail.com