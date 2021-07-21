Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Central Manitoulin trails coming along

Last Friday, the new trails in Wagg’s Park (Wood) went from a flagging tape trail to a two metre highway. I was lucky to be a able to join Community Development/Outreach Coordinator Marcus Mohr, Trail Committee Chair Marcel Beneteau, Roads Operator Peter McAllister, Deputy Roads Superintendent John Graham and Councillor Dale Scott as we started roughing out the new trail and refurbishing existing ones. Eventually this trail will tender out to have gravel spread along the path to make it wheelchair accessible. The crew was back at it Monday to punch a new trail that will allow the more adventurous to ascend the beautiful escarpment.

For those not familiar, Wagg’s Wood, donated many years ago by the late A.J. Wagg, is a rare oasis right in town. It is a mature maple forest that follows the spring run creek bed outflow from Big Lake into Lake Mindemoya. On a warm and humid day it was amazingly cool under the canopy. As you move to the south side of the park a hill rises to meet a sheer bluff that has interesting caves and crevices. There are a couple of places where nature has provided steps to get on top of the largely cedar covered escarpment. There are a couple of places where you can see Treasure Island in the bright blue water of Lake Mindemoya. Suffice to say it is a beautiful piece of property and deserves to be looked after and made accessible to everyone.

If anyone is wanting to participate in the ongoing brushing for trail building they can contact Marcus at 705-377-5726 or email centralecdev@amtelecom.net. There are a couple of short and easy, online training sessions required, but is a small price to pay to help this jewel of Mindemoya. This project along with Marcus is thanks to the Trail Committee and includes: Marcel Beneteau, Dale Scott, John Diebolt, Al Tribinevicius, Wendy Wiggins and Katie Gilchrist. Thanks everyone.

Prov proving to be fun

I got a note from Angela Johnston, who is organizing activities for the young and old in the beach town. “Soccer is going well and you could give a shout out to our awesome, volunteer coaches Schuyler Playford and Andrew Long.” With 48 kids registered that is no easy task to wrangle that many! Basketball lessons start this week on Thursday. There are still a few spots left in the Grade 5-8 group. Amber Wahl is volunteering her time as the head coach for those. “Can you please mention adult pick-up soccer on Thursday evenings starting July 22 at the Providence Bay Arena grounds? No registration required, just show up at 7 pm ready to play a great sport and meet new people!”

“Although not a real sport, we are starting to have Nerf wars in the arena on Friday evenings: Kids ages 6-9 from 6-7 pm; kids ages 10-14 from 7-8 pm; and ages 15+ from 8-9 pm. Advance registration for each evening is required through Eventbrite (links on our Facebook page). Some more info on that if you would like to include it: Participants may bring their own Nerf gun or use one of the extras at the arena (limited numbers available). A supply of standard Elite Nerf darts will be provided, so you do not need to bring your own darts, but may if you wish. Please only use Nerf guns that take standard Elite Nerf darts. Eye protection is required. Safety glasses will be provided if you do not have your own.”

Assiginack activities!

The Township of Assiginack always has something going on to let people be more active thanks to Events Coordinator Jackie White. In addition to the swim lessons for kids and the equally important swim lessons/stroke improvement for adults (we could all use help with our swimming, at any age, please take advantage) there will be have senior dance classes in August that are free thanks to the Senior Community Grant. Then, yoga in a two week, compressed session for beginners and adults at a reduced price as the township’s way of saying thanks for being so awesome through the pandemic. On top of that they are also planning badminton and pickleball drop-ins, as well as Nerf Wars! Way to go, Assiginack!

Providence Bay Fair to continue with Amazing Race!

On Sunday, August 22 the Providence Bay Fair committee will again be holding The Amazing Island Family Race! Organizer Dawn Dawson was impressed with the turn out last year and hopes for even more participants. “In last year’s Amazing Race, there was a total of 10 stops, 18 teams participating and 87 kilometres travelled.” More details will follow, “but this year’s event will be even bigger and better than last year,” she said. “The family fun trophy is up for grabs again this year,” said Ms. Dawson. All family fun activities can be found on the providencebayfair.com website. “We will see if the McDermid family will maintain the title from 2020 or if another family will take the prestigious title.”

Bass Derby winners!

The Wiikwemkoong Anglers held another derby in their summer series. Teams of two competed to have the heaviest combined catch that was then released. The winner for the Big Fish was 6.32 lbs ($200) from the boat of Mike Assinewai and Sabrina Trudeau who also won third place in the combined weight, snatching up an extra $300! The first place boat landed 21.95 lbs ($800), Santanna J. Eshkawkogan and Galen Trudeau in second spot with 20.07lbs ($500) was John and Lynn Ainslie. A special note to the boat of Felix and Jon Flamand who actually tied for third but the tie breaker is the largest fish and Mike caught it!

Organizer Lorne Agawa said that “had some nice fish released today including a beauty, large mouth. We want to thank everyone for coming out especially our new and young anglers. We look forward to seeing you again on July 31.”

A good sport is good for sports

