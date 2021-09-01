Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Kayaker hits nationals!

I have been meaning to talk with this young, kayaking phenom for some time so there was a bit of catching up to do! Lucas Gilpin (son of Gord), just 16, started competitive kayaking three years ago with the Sudbury Canoe Club. Before that, his passion for the sport was fired up after attending the Sudbury Canoe Kids summer camp from the ages from seven to 12. The sprint kids program recognized his talent and moved Evan into the ‘Train to Compete’ level once his talent and work ethic was recognized. He has always loved the freedom of racing on his own in the K1 but also had a lot of success with partner Cole Macey.

Under the tutelage of Coach Helen Savin, Lucas has been training incredibly hard and has the improvements to prove it. During his race season he has seven practices a week, usually he is on the water at sunrise. During his so-called ‘off-season,’ Lucas still does at least five training sessions of weight circuits and cardiovascular workouts per week just to have the fitness for each upcoming season. How many teenagers can claim this kind of weekly regimen?

Earlier this spring, Lucas qualified for the nationals in the K1 at a meet in Welland he was a busy guy as he paddled, not only in the U16 but also in the U18 division in the larger boats. In total he paddled in the: U16 K1 1000m placing 5th overall; U16 K1 500m, 4th in heats; U16 K1 200m, 5th Overall; U16 K2 500m with Cole Macey, 4th overall; U18 K2 500m with Evan Volpini, 4th overall; U16 K4 500m with Cole Macey, Mateo Volpini and Julien Turpin, 3rd Overall.

In the nationals, however, only single person kayaks were permitted due to COVID protocols and Lucas competed in just the 1000m and 200m events. In the one-kilometre race he finished sixth in the heats but thinks he had not warmed up properly. However, in the 200m races he finished seventh in the C-Final that translates into 25th in Canada. Most importantly, the race demonstrated his improvement with a personal-best time! Amazing results, Lucas! I know you will keep up the hard work and keep on dropping those P.B. time! Incidentally Evan Volpini, also with Manitoulin connections (Uncle Mark teaches in Little Current) competed in the U18 division in the K1 and made the B-Final for the 200m and 500m and the finals for the 1000m!

Bass Masters!

The 2021 bass season has ended for the Wiikwemkoong Anglers with this past Saturday’s final bass derby that had to be shortened due to that short but nasty storm. (Those results can be seen on their Facebook page.) The anglers have calculated the aggregate winners on their five derby season. The most consistent top fisher(s) and named 2021 Angler(s) of the Year was the team of Galen Trudeau and Santana Eshkawkogan who boated (and released) a total of 87.77 lbs of bass, winning $400. It was a close battle for second but Mike Assinewai caught a total of 83.55 lbs. winning $200 over Quinton Recollet who had 80.17 lbs and took home $150. It looks like some pretty good gas money everyone! I’m sure you will put it towards the Wiikwemkoong Anglers Virtual Pike Derby coming up on September 11. Stay tuned.

Manitoulin Golf seniors’ tournament

The annual tournament at Manitoulin Golf, just outside Gore Bay, took place with many familiar golfing names. In the men’s division the team of Glen Duncanson and John Zahnow posted a two-under-par score of 70 to win that title. The ladies’ category was captured by Mary-Lea Buchan and Ellen Holroyd, hoisting the trophy with a score of 86. The mixed division was tightly contested all the way through the final pin and still ended in a tie of 76 between the team of April and Warren Corbiere and the pair of Stewart Simpson and Sheila Bray. Warren Corbiere had the longest drive in the men’s division, with Sheila Bray leading the way in the ladies’ division. The prize for men’s shot closest to the pin was won by Dan McQueen.

A good sport is good for sports.

chipstoquips@gmail.com