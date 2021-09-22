Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Ironman Riley!

A huge congratulations to Riley Stringer (21) who completed his first full Ironman in an amazing rookie time of 10:28! Riley, of Georgetown but with deep roots on Manitoulin from both sides, did lots of his training for the Maryland Ironman, right here on Manitoulin Island.

Riley is not one to say much about his accomplishments over the years but I pinned him down and asked him to tell me if anything interesting happened. He said, “There were lots of jellyfish in the water. So I got stung a couple dozen times. That’s sort of interesting. I also had the 21st fastest marathon of the day!” No kidding! Thanks and congratulations. Good luck on your next one.

Local skaters make Junior A teams!

Junior hockey is back and three Manitoulin lads have cracked the roster in a year with much more competition because of the lost year due to the COVID pandemic. The newly reminted Sudbury Cubs Jr A (replacing Rayside) have signed Sam Assinewai of Aundeck Omni Kaning and Little Current’s Billy Biederman. Meanwhile, the Espanola Express have inked Liam Bridgeman of Mindemoya. Hats off as well to Equipment Manager Jeff Panamick!

The three of them squared off on Sunday afternoon when the Cubs visited Espanola. The game ended a 5 – 3 victory for the home-town Express. Billy (Biederman) earned an assist for his first point of his campaign. Good-luck on your seasons, guys!

Jayden Shawana, son of former Wiky Hawks, Manitoulin Panthers and a Rayside Jr A Canadians player Eddie Shawana and Ramona Wakegijig, is a super runner. Shawana has made the U16 Sudbury Nickel Capitals as a defenceman. Also, check out Jayden’s new coach, Jordan Cheechoo, a 33-year-old Moose Factory product and a graduate of the Nickel Caps system himself, who went on to play 183 games in the NOJHL and had stints in the OHL and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before he turned to coaching roughly a decade ago.

Youth basketball

Youth basketball began again this past Thursday in Providence Bay after a brief break. After an hour of basketball scrimmage, these young sports enthusiasts were still so full of energy, they joined in with the adult pick-up soccer. Keegan Cranney, Parker Johnston, Spencer Johnston, Nico Long, Devon MacKelvie, Shawn MacKelvie and Eric Wahl helped boost the energy level on the field and Eric even scored a couple of goals in the process. It’s awesome to see the love of sport being shared between generations!

Providence Bay fun continues.

Still with Providence Bay, their summer activities will continue throughout September and October at the Providence Bay Arena. On Tuesdays, there is drop-in badminton and pickleball as well as adult, pick-up basketball from 7 to 9 pm. On Thursdays the drop-in badminton and pickleball continue with the addition of youth 3 on 3 basketball as well as adult pick-up soccer. Fridays bring back the popular Nerf Wars. Ages 6 – 9 go from 6:30 – 7:30 pm, while the 10 plus set takes the following hour. On Saturdays there is Youth soccer from 10 am to 12 pm.

All activities are free and equipment is provided! Organizers just ask that you please register at https://provbayspringbayrec.eventbrite.ca for the youth: soccer, basketball and nerf wars!

A good sport is good for sports.

