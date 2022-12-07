Ice Chips & Canoe Quips: December 7, 2022

Volleyball Championships

It is great to see Deana Debassige-Wood back teaching at her Alma Mater, Lakeview School. She has had an immediate effect on her athletic squads. She deserves a big shout-out to her Lakeview School girls’ volleyball team who went undefeated in the Island elementary schools’ volleyball tournament last Wednesday. Bringing home the championship title with only six players!

Congratulations to Nyala O’Connor, Damara Wassegijig, Lourdes Taukei, Aurora Panamick, Maria Ense-Cheechoo, Rowyn Kasunich and coaches Mrs. Deana Debassige-Wood and Ms. Georgia Debassige.

The team would also like to thank the Lakeview staff, who were often corralled into playing some exciting games against these surprisingly, skilled players to prep the team for their tournament! As per tradition, their hard work and dedication paid off!

Amazing as that was, how about the boys side? With only four, divisional teams in attendance the Central Manitoulin Public School Eagles did not miss a step and also were undefeated. Hats off to Coach Casey Boisvert and her team: Jack Bridgeman, Matthew Redmond, Jonathon Cooper, Chase Taylor, Anders Watson, Jonah Balfe, Jack Balfe, Josh Daniso, Josiah Wilton and Ethan McKenzie.

All of the teams are excited and getting ready for the upcoming Island Elementary Co-Ed volleyball tournament. Plans for the event indicate that Monday, December 12 at the Four Directions complex in Aundek Omni Kaning for the showdown!

Off their Rock hockey!

Captain Delaney Bridgeman and her second ranked Sudbury Lady Wolves “A” teammates were down in Toronto for a trio of league games this past weekend. The girls opened Saturday morning with a decisive and well deserved 4 – 0 win over the North York Storm at York University.

After the win they headed up to Barrie for a tilt with the number four ranked, Barrie Sharks. Despite outplaying the Sharks handily, the girls found themselves down 10 after the first. The physicality of the Barrie team began to wear the girls down, and it seemed every one of the few chances Barrie got ended up in the back of the net.

The S.L.W. girls, visibly sagged at 4-0, and despite outshooting their opponent, they dropped their first league game of the season 5-0. On Sunday, they had a chance to bounce back against the other Barrie Sharks squad. However, the weekend seemed to have sapped the energy of the girls and they struggled to play to the level they have established thus far this season, yet despite playing what may have been their worst game so far this year, they managed a 3-1 victory for a winning two wins, one loss road trip.

Hunting season, helpers’ celebration?!

It has been a long-standing tradition that during ‘rifle week’ that the MMHA schedule has had to work around with super-depleted teams. Traditionally, Manitoulin hunt camps encourage youngsters to jealously gravitate to the hunt camp. However, there are kids that still want to improve their hockey/skating skills, and often there is a core that still want their on-ice time.

With that being said it is always amazing to see all-female bench-staffs stepping up. For instance, the Manitowaning Wolves organization has had ultra-volunteers Becky Stewart, Laura Hagman and Dawn Roque keeping their keeners, keen.

Kennedy Lanktree, over in Mindemoya, is a force with the U18 team as well. She has only been coaching for a few years but again, so impressive!

Canada’s Curling entry?!

Gold medal winning skip Brad Jacobs is returning to the four-person game for the Northern Ontario Brier Playdowns! He has been selected by a couple of Island players to help them on their quest. Congratulations and best of luck to skip Brad, vice Jordan Chandler, second Kyle Chandler and lead Jamie Broad. Good luck, guys!

A good sport is good for sports.

chipstoquips@gmail.com