I’m your neighbour: Andy Roque works hard, both behind the counter and the bench

Manitowaning’s Andy Roque is as well-known in his role behind the parts counter at Allen’s Automotive as he is in the Manitowaning Arena during hockey season.

The father of three has worked at Allen’s for the past eight years and moved to Manitoulin upwards of 20 years ago from his home and native Killarney (yes, he is a Killarney Roque). His first job on Manitoulin was also in Manitowaning, at Henley Boats.

When he’s not working, he can often be found behind the bench at the arena, volunteering as coach for his hockey-playing sons’ teams in the atom and peewee levels. Andy also loves to spend time in the great outdoors when the time allows.

Andy says he enjoys working at Allen’s because it gives him the opportunity to help the public with their power equipment and outdoor goods needs. He’s incredibly proud of the relatively new Kawaski dealership aspect of the business, which he says has seen “an overwhelming amount of support” from the Island community.

Remember that when you shop locally, you’re supporting friends and neighbours like Andy Roque at Allen’s Automotive.