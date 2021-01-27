I’m your neighbour: Ashley Taylor greets all of her customers with a masked smile

Visitors to the Guardian Pharmacy in Mindemoya, next to Island Foodland, will recognize the familiar, friendly ‘hello’ from store manager Ashley Taylor, who ensures her customers feel welcome even if they cannot see her smile behind her mask.

Ashley has been working as the store manager in Mindemoya for the past four years, coming to the retail world from a stint in an office setting.

“I’m originally from here, but I moved away and came back for a job at Manitoulin Transport. I really missed retail though, because I was a manager at Pier One, so when this job came available I went for it,” she said.

Taking care of the store’s gift shop is a favourite part of her job, tied to her past retail experience, but some supplies have been limited during the pandemic. Ashley also said she was missing some of the regular customers who have either paused their trips or switched to infrequent visits during the pandemic.

Knowing that her store is still there for community members during these challenging times is fulfilling, but Ashley said she’s been really enjoying spending time outdoors this winter with her family.

This is the first year in a few years that her almost-12-year-old son Chase hasn’t played with the Manitoulin Panthers, allowing the family some precious downtime. They have cleared some ice for a rink behind their house on Lake Manitou to take in the best that winter has to offer.

Remember that when you shop locally, you’re supporting your friends and neighbours like Ashley Taylor at Mindemoya Guardian Pharmacy.