I’m your Neighbour: Carter McGregor’s passion is four-wheeling

Carter McGregor has only worked at Route 6 Gas and Variety in Whitefish River First Nation for just over a month, but he said he is enjoying all aspects of the job, especially meeting people. Filling gas tanks and stocking shelves is a long way away from the virtual high school classroom Carter spends most of his time at these days.

When he isn’t working or in school, you’ll find Carter out fishing or hanging out with his dog Koda, or taking to the bush on his quad, exploring the back trails of Whitefish River First Nation.

But lately, he has found another great way to get some quality outdoor time in the fresh air. Carter is an avid golfer and is delighted that golf courses are once again open.

Remember, when you support local businesses like Route 6 Gas and Variety, you are supporting friends and neighbours like Carter McGregor.