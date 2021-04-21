I’m your neighbour: Jason Quinlan has found an extended family in his role at Split Rail Brewing

Moving to Manitoulin Island was a family decision, and one that Jason Quinlan and his family are thankful for making.

Mr. Quinlan, who is originally from Oil Springs, Ontario and his family, which includes his wife Jennifer and their four children, Trystan, 22, Jaidyn, 20, Caleigh, 16 and Blaec, who is 14, moved to Manitoulin Island in 2016. “We will have been here five years this August,” he told the Expositor.

“We were looking for new adventures,” stated Mr. Quinlan, who was born in Sudbury. “My wife and I decided that we would like to move the family to northern Ontario.”

“As a child I used to vacation here on Manitoulin with my family, visiting my grandparents (Grandma Verna Daub of Mindemoya just turned 100),” said Mr. Quinlan. “My wife and her family had also made a trip to the Island when she was young, and she had fond memories of her visit.”

Jason and Jennifer didn’t have jobs when they moved to the Island, specifically the community of Kagawong. However, it didn’t take either one long to find employment. Jennifer got a job working for Manitoulin Transport. “I was fortunate to meet up with Andrea Smith and Eleanor Charlton in July 2016, and in August 2016 I began working for Split Rail Brewing Company.

“I’ve had the chance to see the business grow,” said Mr. Quinlan, who was hired as assistant operations manager for Split Rail, then later moved into the operations manager role.

“Andrea and Eleanor are fantastic owners and they have been great to both myself and my family,” said Mr. Quinlan. “This is a great team to be part of, and the job provides a great opportunity to share people’s experiences on the Island and be part of a growing, thriving business.”

“Our customers are fantastic,” said Jason. “And through this position I’ve had the opportunity to meet people from all over the world. I’m very grateful the support myself and my family have received.”

“Family is what’s best about Split Rail. Andrea and Eleanor have made my family and myself part of theirs. Our customers have made me feel like part of their family; it may be cliché, but it is true. Split Rail is like an extended family that is all part of this journey that makes being here so special.”

Remember that when you shop locally, you’re supporting friends and neighbours like Jason Quinlan.