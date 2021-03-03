I’m your neighbour: Lisa LePage is continuing her forefathers’ tradition at Wards

Almost any day of the week when you walk into Tehkummah’s Ward’s General Store, you’re likely to get a friendly hello from Lisa LePage, who has been working since August in the very store her great-grandfather built 99 years ago.

Lisa was born and raised in Sudbury and spent her summers as a youth working at Ward’s. She got a history degree at Laurentian University and spent many years living in Montana.

She moved to Tehkummah full-time in 2016 and began working at the store after the sudden loss of her aunt Susan Ward, the much-beloved face of the store.

“It was a hard transition at first. The community still misses her,” Lisa said, adding that her decision to move to Tehkummah was guided by fate.

She said this role helps fulfil her lifelong passion of connecting with people.

“Adapting to the pandemic has been difficult. I’m not enjoying being in my fishbowl,” she said with a laugh, pointing to the plastic wrapping all around her till.

Lisa’s passion for spreading smiles led her to join the township’s recreation committee, where she recently starred as the Queen of Hearts during Tehkummah’s Valentine’s Day outreach activity.

Aside from working and volunteering, she enjoys as quiet a lifestyle as she can manage with three dogs, three cats and a giant rabbit named Cannoli. (The others also have unique names, like Winston Furchill).

Lisa said it was an honour to continue her family’s tradition of serving the community with everything its citizens need. As one shopper described, “if you can’t find it at Ward’s, you don’t need it.”

Remember that when you shop locally, you’re supporting your friends and neighbours like Lisa LePage at Ward’s General Store in Tehkummah.