I’m your neighbour: Manitoulin Island was love at first sight for Rob Graham

Automotive service technician Rob Graham has been enjoying his gig at Kagawong’s JK Automotive for just a few months, having joined the team back in September. But the avid outdoorsman has no intention of wandering off any time soon.

Originally from Stayner, Rob worked for a decade in Wasaga Beach, but found himself tired of the hustle and bustle associated with that resort community. “I didn’t like it anymore, it was getting kind of crazy,” he said. “I’m an outdoorsy kind of guy and so is my family.”

Rob’s mom moved to the Island in May of last year and after he helped her settle he looked around and liked what he saw. “I fell in love with the place and have been here ever since,” he said.

His partner and children (aged seven and two) were joined by their pet German shepherd and husky as they settled into Island life.

Besides hunting, fishing, camping and hiking, Rob likes to build trucks in his spare time—he has a few projects on the go.

