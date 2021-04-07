I’m your neighbour: McQuarrie Motors’ Scott Robertson enjoys pairing customers with wheels

Scott Robertson has been selling vehicles for more than a quarter century, the last 20 years at McQuarrie Motors Products Inc. of Gore Bay at its satellite lot in Little Current.

Scott said he began selling cars part-time and joined McQuarrie’s when his former employer left the Island. “This is a great place to work and all of the folks at McQuarrie’s are fantastic,” he said, noting that it was the culture of McQuarrie’s that encouraged him to stay in the industry, that and the satisfaction of watching happy customers drive off the lot in the Chevy, Buick or GMC vehicle of their dreams.

Scott also sold real estate in the past as well, but decided to choose just selling vehicles, “when I decided I didn’t want to work seven days a week anymore,” he laughed.

When he isn’t selling cars, Scott enjoys the outdoor life, fishing, hunting and camping as his main activities.

