I’m your neighbour: Melanie Mishibinijima credits Green Acres for breaking her out of her shell

Melanie Mishibinijima will be familiar to many as a smiling server at the popular Green Acres Restaurant in Sheguiandah. Melanie has worked at the family-run business for the last decade, beginning at the same time as owners Barb and Wade Kearns opened the new building after the original restaurant was decimated by fire.

Melanie is married to Kevin Mishibinijima and the Sheguiandah First Nation couple will be celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary later this year. They are proud parents to Gregory, who started at Cambrian College this year, from home (which Melanie admits to being secretly happy about).

“I love baking; baking and cooking,” Melanie says of some of her favourite pastimes. At Christmastime, this hobby gets kicked into full gear and everyone in the extended family gets a cookie tray (both Melanie and Kevin have big families to supply).

Melanie also admits to being a Star Wars fan who enjoys reading, playing games on her phone and travelling with her family.

“We love to travel, love museums and history,” she adds, noting that sometimes seeing something on television will prompt a trip. “Once, on a trip to Philadelphia, we checked out the Liberty Bell, which was really cool.” Oh, and not to mention the delicious cheesesteaks that go along with a trip to the ‘city of brotherly love.’

Melanie said she and her family really enjoy watching movies, particularly in the theatre. In fact, they are often in the theatre the day of a movie’s release. She is looking forward to the day when they can safely do that again, as well as travel throughout North America.

Melanie used to work as a dietary aide at Wikwemikong Nursing Home, where she met her future husband. She says that this occupation served her well as she was incredibly shy. Working at Green Acres has made her come out of her shell as she’s always dealing with the public, and for that she’s grateful.

“I love meeting tourists from all over the world and Barb and Wade are like extended family.”

Remember that when you support local establishments like Green Acres in Sheguiandah, you’re supporting friends and neighbours like Melanie Mishibinijima.