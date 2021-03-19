Input sought on community food hub

MANITOULIN – All those people connected to the local food movement on Manitoulin Island are being asked for input on the design of a mobile community food hub model for the community of Mnidoo Mnis—Manitowaning.

Establishing hubs for food production is one of the goals of the project. This month, the team is presenting conceptual project plans to the public and requesting feedback through a survey tool and one-on-one consultations with elders and knowledge keepers, the group’s website explains.

The proposed design includes a home-based facility featuring a commercial four-bay garage, work and training space, equipment and food storage areas and a semi-attached greenhouse. The garage will store a company pick-up truck and three enclosed cargo trailers to be used as mobile food units.

For more information on the project, visit: LocalFoodManitoulin.com/share/community-engagement.

For the survey visit: SurveyMonkey.com/r/P6D8Y26