Integrity commissioner rules committee member not in breach of Billings’ council code of conduct

Complaint filed a result of letter to the editor

KAGAWONG – A letter published in the former Manitoulin West Recorder (The Recorder) earlier this year resulted in a complaint against a member of an ad hoc committee of Billings Township. Investigators from Expertise for Municipalities (E4M), the integrity commissioner for Billings, found Kagawong resident Paul Darlaston to be not guilty of breaching the Township of Billings Code of Conduct. The finding was presented at the Billings council meeting on July 19 by Shawn Mahoney of E4M.

On January 15, 2021, The Recorder published a letter written by Mr. Darlaston. Mr. Darlaston is a resident of the Township of Billings and a member of the Climate Action Committee, having been appointed by council for the period of February 2020 to March 31, 2021. Mr. Darlaston’s letter to the editor was a direct response to a letter by former Billings councillor Barbara Erskine that was published on January 8, 2021. In her letter, Ms. Erskine criticized council’s decision regarding remuneration for members of council and offered an opinion on how the matter should have been approached. Mr. Darlaston believed that Ms. Erskine’s letter was incorrect, untrue and ill informed, explained Mr. Mahoney.

In his January 15, 2021 letter to the editor, Mr. Darlaston identified himself as a member of the Climate Action Committee. His letter defended council’s decision to increase their remuneration and relayed what he believed to be the facts about the council decision to the public. Mr. Darlaston did not sign the letter as a member of the committee, nor did council authorize Mr. Darlaston to author the letter by resolution. Mr. Darlaston signed the letter, “Paul Darlaston, Kagawong.”

Ms. Erskine filed a complaint with the township on January 27, 2021 related to Mr. Darlaston’s letter. Ms. Erskine was advised that the matter had been dealt with by the CAO/clerk. Ms. Erskine also filed a complaint with the integrity commissioner on January 27.

“Our office received an inquiry from a member of the public (the requestor),” said Mr. Mahoney. “The requestor alleged that Paul Darlaston, an individual appointed to an ad hoc committee of council, in a letter to the editor of a local newspaper known as The Recorder published on January 15, 2021, made comments that were defamatory towards a former member of council, Barbara Erskine.”

The requestor believed that Mr. Darlaston is subject to the same rules and regulations as that of members of council, namely number six and nine, ‘Conduct Respecting Others’ from the Corporation of the Township of Billings By-law 2018-41 Code of Conduct for members of council.

Under section 223.4(1)(a) of the Municipal Act, council, a member of council or a member of the public may make a request for an inquiry to the integrity commissioner about whether the member has contravened the Code of Conduct applicable, explained Mr. Mahoney. Under the Code of Conduct, section 6 states, “every member shall treat members of the public, one another and municipal employees appropriately, and without abuse, bullying, harassment, or intimidation, and shall seek to ensure that the municipality’s work environment is free from improper discrimination, harassment or abuse.” Section 9 states that “no member shall use any indecent, abusive or insulting words or expression towards any municipal employee, any member, or any member of the public, or maliciously or falsely injure or impugn the professional or ethical reputation of any such person.”

The matter was assigned to investigator Jamie Appleton who reviewed the requestor’s written complaint; reviewed the materials submitted by the requestor (articles from The Recorder dated January 8, 2021 and January 15, 2021); the terms of reference for the committee; requested to review training records; interviewed the requestor, the township CAO/clerk, Mayor Ian Anderson and Paul Darlaston.

“After the investigator completed his preliminary review, a decision was made to not conduct an inquiry into the matter,” said Mr. Mahoney.

Mr. Mahoney said of the decision, “Mr. Darlaston has been appointed by council to the Climate Action Committee. While not explicitly stated in the Code of Conduct, members of committees of council would be included in the application of and must adhere to the provisions of the Code of Conduct. Therefore, the behaviour expectations in the Code of Conduct apply to Mr. Darlaston.”

Section 6 of the Code of Conduct refers to “bullying, harassment, or intimidation” but does not provide a definition for these. The code does, however, require that members adhere to other policies. The Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) requires every employer adopt a policy regarding workplace violence and harassment and the Township of Billings has done so. The OHSA defines workplace harassment as ‘engaging in a course of vexatious comment or conduct against a worker in a workplace’ that would reasonably be considered unwelcome, but to meet this test the action would need to be ‘consistently repeated or extremely egregious.’ “The content of Mr. Darlaston’s letter is not a course of vexatious comment or conduct and does not meet the threshold to be considered egregious, therefore his action in authoring the letter and/or the content of the letter do not meet the test to be a contravention of Section 6,” Mr. Mahoney said.

According to the requestor, Section 9 of the Code of Conduct was violated “because Mr. Darlaston is a member of a committee of council and therefore had a duty to comply with the code of conduct, and further the code of conduct was contravened by writing a letter that is defamatory, derogatory and besmirches her name and reputation in a small community.”

In contemplating the requestor’s concerns, E4M considered whether a reasonable person, aware of the facts, would believe the remarks to be defamatory, derogatory or harmful to Ms. Erskine, based on the actual wording used. “We find that the content of Mr. Darlaston’s letter was a mix of fact and personal opinion,” said Mr. Mahoney. “We do not find that Mr. Darlaston’s comments, and more specifically, those of concern to the requestor, were an attack on Ms. Erskine personally nor do his comments meet the test set out in the Code of Conduct.”

Investigators also did not find Mr. Darlaston’s letter to contains brazen or malicious comments that would impugn the reputation of Ms. Erskine. “No further action will be taken with respect to this matter,” Mr. Mahoney said.

However, in this circumstance we find that Mr. Darlaston did not act in a manner considered appropriate, he said. “To be clear, Mr. Darlaston is a council-appointed committee member and is obligated to adhere to the ethical standards established in the Code of Conduct. Mr. Darlaston is aware of his obligations but chose to rebut comments made by a member of the public in the local media. The action itself is inappropriate and, in our opinion, a violation of the principles of the Code of Conduct. It does not reflect a higher standard.”

While Mr. Darlaston is entitled to have and voice a personal opinion, Mr. Mahoney explained, he should not identify himself as a member of a committee when expressing that opinion unless he has received permission from council to do so. “Members wishing to express a personal opinion publicly must ensure that they expressly note that this is their personal opinion and not an opinion of council or the township and that the opinion they are expressing is not contrary to a decision or policy of council.”

E4M did not review the complaint received by the township from Ms. Erskine and only became aware of it during the preliminary review. As the complaint was in relation to the behaviour of a member it should have been referred to the integrity commissioner and not addressed by the CAO/clerk.

In summary, Mr. Mahoney said, “While we have not made a finding that Mr. Darlaston has breached the Code of Conduct as outlined by the requestor, we did find Mr. Darlaston’s action in authoring and submitting the letter to the editor on January 15, 2021 to be contrary to the principles of the Code of Conduct. Since Ms. Erskine also made a complaint to the township that was dealt with by the CAO/clerk on behalf of the township we are not recommending that council impose any further penalty for Mr. Darlaston’s action. Our recommended penalty would have been a written warning advising Mr. Darlaston of the contravention and advising that members of committees, like members of council, can seek advice from the integrity commissioner to ensure their actions are not contrary to the Code of Conduct or other ethical policies.”

E4M did provide council with recommendations including processes for complaints, training of members, mandatory reviews and clear communications policies.