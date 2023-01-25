Integrity should be the byword for wetlands mapping

Commendation for The Expositor coverage of community response to climate change issues

To the Expositor:

I read with interest The Manitoulin Expositor’s article “Manitoulin Planning Board told its wetlands mapping incomplete” (January 18, Page 6) and am relieved that the board members seemed to take Judith Jones’ observations to heart. The news report pointed out two interconnected issues; that the Manitoulin Planning Board (MPB) decides upon land use permits/developments and that the MPB decisions need to be based upon coherent and complete mapping descriptions.

While these points may seem obvious to the point of trivial, as The Manitoulin Expositor report made clear about the High Falls bridge (October 12, 2022, Page 1) replacement, neither the Ministry of Transportation nor the Ministry of Natural Resources said their ministries had an oversight role concerning the project’s effect upon reptile/amphibian habitat. And interested parties claimed they were not informed about the project. The Manitoulin Expositor’s editors paired this story with the report of “an Island-wide turtle conservation project” headed up by Theodore Flamand of Wiikwemkoong.

The Manitoulin Expositor’s coverage of our communities responses to climate change related issues has been commendable, (see especially September 14, 2022, Pages 1, 11 and 28) and the reports about Great Lakes water conservancy, Manitoulin Streams, bird counts and yes, Central Manitoulin’s deliberations about garbage and composting, to mention but a few of our stories.

I hope our local “newspaper of record” is able to discern which levels of government or ministries have some responsibility for the water shed around the Cup and Saucer; our pockmarked landscape due to a lack of quarry remediation; the shoreline encroachments by property owners on nearby roads and right of ways; or for the water levels of Lake Kagawong, or the quality of water in Ice Lake—a lake surrounded by embattled wetlands.

I think the MPB can help avoid jurisdictional ambiguity and conflicts among interested parties by referencing their decisions upon a wet lands mapping that has integrity.

Ken L. Mackenzie

Gore Bay