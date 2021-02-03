Invasive Species Centre microgrant applications now open until March 1

SAULT STE. MARIE – The Invasive Species Centre (ISC) announced the launch of the Education and Community Action Microgrants program for Ontario as part of the ISC’s 10th anniversary celebrations in 2021.

“To commemorate 10 years of working together to prevent invasive species in our land and water, ISC is awarding 10 microgrants of $1,000 each to support invasive species education and community action in Ontario,” states Sarah Rang, executive director at ISC.

The microgrant and related ISC10 projects are a way of commemorating the progress that ISC and partners have made together over the past 10 years, with a vision forward to the next 10 years and beyond.

Individuals, groups or organizations in Ontario (e.g. municipalities, Indigenous communities and organizations, non-profit or charitable groups, schools and school boards, clubs and associations) can nominate themselves for a microgrant which is an award for a one-time, small size education and/or community action project that focuses on prevention and/or management of invasive species.

Applicants will submit two-page nominations with project name, description/justification, objectives and expected outcomes, budgets, schedule, and applicant information by March 1. Successful applicants will be notified by March 15. Project activities can occur between March 2021 and December 2021. Nominations will be assessed with others from their geographic region on impact of their project outcomes and strength of their project plan.

Award recipients will agree to provide project updates, stories and photos to be used by the ISC and award recipients to communicate project outcomes and raise awareness of invasive species stories. Each award recipient will be assigned a month to profile their activities from March to December 2021.

Interested applicants can view the complete microgrant guidelines and download the submission form at invasivespeciescentre.ca/isc-10/isc-microgrants/. Microgrant nomination forms can be submitted by email to info@invasivespeciescentre.ca before March 1.