Irene Kells re-elected as chief of Zhiibaahaasing First Nation

ZHIIBAAHAASING—While incumbent Ogimaa-kwe Irene Kells has been acclaimed as chief of Zhiibaahaasing First Nation, two of the incumbent councillors will be joining her over the next three-year term following the September 4 elections.

Ogimaa-kwe Kells has served as chief of the community for 30 years.

In the band council elections incumbents Kevin Mossip garnered a total of 27 votes and will remain as deputy chief, and Bobbi-Sue Kells has been returned to council, having received 24 votes.

New to council will be William Bell, who received 19 votes.

Other candidates for council included, in alphabetical order, Carl Antoine who received nine votes, Christine Bigras with 17 votes, Malcolm Blue who garnered 16 votes, Charlene Sagon with 16 votes, Daisy Sagon with four votes and Crystal Sagon who received 14 votes.

A total of 51 voters took part in the election, 23 online and 28 in person, said electoral officer Robert Beaudin. He explained the OneFeather voting system (replacing the mail-in vote process) was used in the election.

Ogimaa-kwe Chief Kells and the members of council were sworn in immediately following the election.