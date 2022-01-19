Island municipalities to host fun events

Begins Monday, January 24 with Township of Assiginack

MANITOULIN—The Island’s municipalities are coming together to create a series of events aimed at getting all of Manitoulin involved in a friendly inter-community challenge starting next Monday, January 24.

“The municipalities got together and decided to do this to recognize that everyone is having a tough time right now—facilities are closed, sports are on hold, kids were learning from home. We thought it would be fun, plus we know it can be done through The Expositor’s success with Harvest Glory Days,” Jackie White, events coordinator for Assiginack, told The Expositor following a Zoom call with other municipal representatives, noting this newspaper’s annual friendly fall decorating challenge. “All of the municipalities are involved.”

The series of events kicks off Monday with the first challenge, offered up by Assiginack, a snow sculpture contest that will run until Family Day Weekend (Family Day is Monday, February 21). Expect a Facebook post on Assiginack’s page Monday from Mayor Dave Ham who is expected to challenge certain municipal leaders and communities.

The events are open to all of Manitoulin’s communities and everyone is encouraged to participate. Prizes are in the offing, too.

The February challenge, to occur after Family Day Weekend, will be a photo contest with different age categories, so stay tuned for more information on how to get involved. Other challenges in the works are a walking challenge, and even an Island-wide scavenger hunt that will involve each of the seven municipalities.

The municipalities hope that the challenges will hit all the marks and that everyone can participate in some or all of the events, from the very young to the Island’s most senior residents.