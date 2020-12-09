Island pharmacist partners with dentists and community for Christmas smiles

LITTLE CURRENT – Little Current pharmacist Diane Meehan knows the importance of good dental health to people’s health in general and is no stranger to community service. This year Ms. Meehan and friends have been collecting toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss to be included in the Manitoulin Family Resources Christmas food hampers.

“Last year while volunteering to pack the Manitoulin Food Bank Christmas hampers I got the idea to add a donation that would have a healthy impact,” said Ms. Meehan. “This year with donations from Dr. Brynn Casson, Little Current Dental Clinic, Northeast Manitoulin Family Health Team and Nickel Centre Pharmacy, the drive for toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss was on.”

In addition to colleagues in the health and dental industries, Ms. Meehan enlisted community members to get the word out and collect donations.

“Helping to get the donations started were friends Tammy Rolston, Terry Boyer and Linda Erskine,” she said.

Thanks to their efforts, Ms. Meehan said she is “happy to report over 400 bundles of toothpaste, toothbrushes and floss will be included in the Christmas hampers for local folks in need this year. “Thank you to all who helped by giving locally to make our community better,” she said.