Island runners see great results in cross-country race

WALDEN – Several Manitoulin Island cross-country runners garnered very good results in a race held in Walden last week.

“A few of the runners I coach took part in the Turkey Gobbler (cross-country) Trot held at the Walden Trails (earlier this month),” said Gerry Holliday of Mindemoya.

Mr. Holliday explained that Maren Kasunich, of M’Chigeeng First Nation, took first place in the women’s 3.5 kilometre race overall in a time of 14 minutes 25 seconds. She finished two minutes and 15 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor overall.

In the girls one-kilometre adventure (obstacle course) run Rowyn Kasunich, in the under age 12 category, took top spot with a time of four minutes 29 seconds. Island runner Damara Wassegijig took second place, finishing eight seconds behind Rowyn Kasunich.

Margit Alberti finished 20th in the womens’ 3.5 kilometre race in a time of 24 minutes 22 seconds. Her husband, Chris Mara, finished 12th in the men’s 3.5 kilometre race in a time of 21 minutes and the couple’s son, Sebastian Mara, finished 13th overall in the men’s 3.5 kilometre race in a time of 22 minutes 7 seconds.