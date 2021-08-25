Island Youth honoured by RCSCC Manitoulin

MANITOULIN – This past year-and-a-half has been very difficult for all of us, but it has been especially different for the cadets and leaders of Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps (RCSCC) Manitoulin. For Chief Petty Officer First Class (CPO1) Abigail Harper it has been a complicated way to end her career with the corps. After seven years CPO1 Harper is leaving the corps to pursue a nursing education at Sault College through Laurentian University.

“Abbie joined RCSCC Manitoulin at the age of 12 in September 2013, following in her two older brothers’ footsteps,” a press release states. “Abbie quickly became an integral part of the corps, joining the band as a trumpet player, the rifle team and showed the early signs of a natural leader.”

“Over her seven years with the corps, CPO1 Harper attended several summer training courses, and says that the three summers at band camp are some of her greatest memories of the opportunities that cadets provided her. Abbie became requested often to play the trumpet at public events, such as Remembrance and Decoration Day ceremonies,” the release explains.

CPO1 Harper became the coxswain (highest appointment for a cadet) of the corps in June 2019, and achieved the CPO1 rank that fall. “CPO1 is only held by one cadet and is awarded to the cadet with the highest score after a vigorous interview process called the chief’s boards. Her time as coxswain has not been an easy task due to COVID restrictions, but she had done her best to maintain a positive attitude and example for the junior cadets.”

“It is with great pride that the corps presents CPO1 Harper with a shadow box decorated with every rank obtainable through the Sea Cadet program. Only cadets that achieve the rank of CPO1 are given the shadow box as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication to the corps,” the RCSCC Manitoulin release continues.

“We wish Abbie all the best as she moves to the next chapter of her life and hope that her time with RCSCC Manitoulin will guide her through the rest of her life and we thank her for her commitment to the corps for all these years. Bravo, zulu chief, may fair winds and smooth waters guide your way.”