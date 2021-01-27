It’s poetry contest time again!

The time has come, The Expositor said,

To rhyming phrases our hearts be led,

Set pencil, quill or keyboard to line,

And perhaps you and yours soon may dine.

But only if, we must relay,

Your masterwork you don’t delay.

MANITOULIN – It’s that time of the year again folks, The Expositor is once again running our Valentine Poetry contest. Send in your heartfelt poem and you could win a gift certificate for two at the Island restaurant of your choice.

Your entry must be clearly marked “poetry contest” and reach The Expositor by close of day on Friday, February 5, 2021.

There are lots of ways to get your entry to us. By phone to 705-368-2744, by fax (yes, we still have one of those) to 705-368-3822, or by email to expositor@manitoulin.com. Be sure to include your name and phone number so we can get in touch with you. Entries will be published in the February 10 edition of The Expositor.