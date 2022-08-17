It’s Providence Bay Fall Fair Weekend!

﻿PROVIDENCE BAY—From the fair ambassador competition to the midway and a traditional horse show, to many other events, the 138th annual Providence Bay Fall Fair is truly back to normal, welcome news for organizers and participants.

“On Friday evening we will be holding the Fair Ambassador competition and all our regular events, and some new ones will be in person again this year,” Jack White, president of the Providence Bay Agricultural Society told The Expositor.

“We’re trying to gather all demographics and age groups and have something for everyone in the family to enjoy,” said Mr. White.

Mr. White explained that after the past couple of years without being able to have a midway, it will return this year to the delight of kids of all ages. “Yes, the midway is back. Gable Concessions is going to provide several rides at our fair. John Roberts, who had been servicing our fair for the past 27 years (prior to the pandemic), teamed up with another group in Southern Ontario and is no longer coming up North.”

There will be many food booths, displays and vendors located throughout the fair grounds all weekend.

On Thursday evening, the exhibit hall will be open for entries and again Friday morning. There will be an incredible display of baking, crafts, needlework, quilts, grains, fruits and vegetables, junior exhibits, woodworking, photography and more.

The Fair gates will open at 5 pm this coming Friday evening, with the midway rides, inflatable games, the kids zone, and Glendale Pony Rides and Petting Zoo.

The exhibit hall will be open to the public beginning at 7 pm, and during the evening a haunted house by Northern Screams will also be open. The opening ceremonies will be held and the Fair Ambassador competition will take place. During a break in the ambassador competition, the always-entertaining pie eating contest will take place, as well as musical entertainment.

“During the weekend, the kids’ zone will be open with different types of games, rides, and inflatable games for kids to enjoy,” said Mr. White. “Northern Screams will be holding a haunted house on Friday and Saturday evenings and a fun house during both days.”

The entrance gate at the fair will open at 9 am on Saturday. Among the many events taking place are the parade with the theme ‘Life is a Country Song,’ the exhibit hall, Game on Express gaming trailer and midway rides.

“Hopefully, we will be able to get the soap box derby (being held on Saturday) going again really well,” added Mr. White.

Other events taking place Saturday include livestock judging, blacksmith demonstrations, a performance by the Sudbury and District Pipe Band, face painting at the kids’ zone, live musical entertainment by River Valley, a family fun tug of war, the heavy draft horse pull (organized by Lyle Dewar with about eight teams taking part), and the haunted house in the evening. Manitoulin’s Got Talent will close out the day’s activities.

On Sunday, the fair gates will again open at 9 am as will the kids’ zone. The exhibit hall will be open for several hours and the midway rides will open at 11 am until the close of the fair.

“One of the other events that is getting a lot of interest is the traditional horse show and the western horse show events,” said Mr. White.

Fairgoers will have the chance to learn to line dance on Sunday while live musical entertainment will be provided by Cole Hughson and George Williamson on Sunday afternoon. The family fun farm olympics will also take place, while a quilt raffle draw will also take place Sunday afternoon.

For a full schedule of events, admission rates and all other information on the fair please see the centrespread in this newspaper or go online to providencebayfair.com