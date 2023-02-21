JAMES CHISHOLM August 5, 1939 – February 4, 2023 Mr. James Chisholm, age 83 years, resident of Terrace Bay, Ontario, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023 at McCausland Hospital. James was born August 5, 1939 in the small community of Mindemoya, Ontario located on the Manitoulin Island. James had many jobs over the years from working construction on the highways, driving the milk truck and working on the crew that built the Mosport Raceway in Bowmanville. James also worked as a police officer, starting his career in Chapleau which led him to Copper Cliff and then to Espanola where he received his Sergeants badge. In 1977 he took a small break from policing to manage Pilons Hardware but not long after returned to the job and ended up in Terrace Bay. In, 1979 James saw an ad to manage a tourist operation for fly-in fishing. Naturally, James and the love of his life Helen, went for it. Throughout this time James had the opportunity to utilize his private pilot licence. James and Helen remained in the tourism business for 27 years. After retiring in 2006 James had even more time to enjoy his most favourite pastime, buying vehicles. James was a man of great character and will be deeply missed. James is survived by his daughter Bonnie (Richard) of Terrace Bay, son-in-law Michael Bourcier of Espanola, grandchildren Mitchell (Elena) and Erik (Jesse), all of Espanola, James (Emiley) of Terrace Bay, Alex-Andrya of Halifax, great-grandchildren Avery, Wyatt, Emmett, Scarlett, Dawson, Cruz and Ryker. His is also survived by his brother Junior of Little Current, sister Barbara of Sault Ste. Marie, sisters-in-law Brenda (Brock) of Rockville, Jean, Lois (Gerry) and brothers-in-law Russell and Bob of Little Current, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. James is predeceased by his wife Helen; daughter Kimberley; parents Julian and Edith; in-laws Alex and Pearl (King); brother Dick and sister-in-law Phyllis. Cremation has taken place and the interment will be held in the spring at the Cold Springs family plot. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations made to Northern Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com