JAMES NORRIS NEVILLS

July 9, 1950 – September 3, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Norris Nevills at the age of 75 years. Beloved husband of Rossanne (55 years). Cherished father of Wayne Nevills (Tammy) and Kendra Pennell (Rob). Proud Poppa of Dylan and Kaylyn. From a very early age Norris followed in his family’s footsteps becoming a mechanic working for the local Chrysler dealership. He then started his own garage in Mindemoya and later worked for his good friend Jerry McGillis. After building their new home on Lakeshore Road, Norris opened his second garage, making repairs to all types of farm equipment. Norris will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff of the Manitoulin Lodge and the Manitoulin Health Centre (Mindemoya) for their unwavering care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxilary or the Angel Bus. At Norris’ request there was no visitation. A graveside service was held on Monday, September 8, 2025 at 1 pm at the Mindemoya Cemetery. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.