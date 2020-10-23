Jim Rayner Memorial Fishing Derby held

LAKE KAGAWONG – It is rare in 2020 for events to go ahead as normal, but due to the casual nature of the annual Jim Rayner Memorial Fishing Derby, that event did indeed proceed.

From the opening of bass season until Thanksgiving, friends and family members of Mr. Rayner could have any good-sized bass they have caught in Lake Kagawong weighed.

Mr. Rayner’s daughter and son-in-law Terri and Fred Noland are the official record keepers.

Larry Armes won this year with a four-pound, eight-ounce bass from Lake Kagawong.

Maylee Wheale, who is Mr. Rayner’s great grand-daughter (also the youngest participant this year, who did well fishing), presented the trophy to Larry Armes.