Job losses for women show a path toward recovery, says MP Hughes

OTTAWA – The road to economic recovery must focus on the jobs lost by women during the pandemic, according to Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes.

Ms. Hughes delivered a statement in the House of Commons on the subject, urging MPs to attend to the disproportionate job losses suffered by women over the last year.

“While society struggles to regain balance through the pandemic, it is clear that women have a difficult road to recovery based on disproportionate job losses over the last year,” said Ms. Hughes. “With fewer options available, many women were forced to choose between work and caring for their children.”

Ms. Hughes related statistics that paint a dreary picture for Canadian women in the workplace.

“Although women composed almost half of the workforce in Canada last February, they accounted for almost two out of every three jobs that have been lost since,” said Ms. Hughes. “By July, those losses had erased three decades of gains made by women in Canadian workplaces while unpaid work, such as caring for children, increased.”

Ms. Hughes said she feels the challenge ahead is clear.

“In March we celebrate the economic, political and social achievements of women past, present and future, on International Women’s Day,” said Ms. Hughes. “The challenges presented by this gender-based employment gap, which is being described as a “she-cession,” make it clear that we must focus on a “she-covery,” to ensure the path forward is equitable.”

