John Sagman tagged for AMK federal Conservative Party run

MANITOULIN – The Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing Conservative Party of Canada electoral district association has selected John Sagman of Willisville, a professional engineer, to carry the party banner into the next federal election.

Mr. Sagman has worked in the mining and forestry resource sectors in northern British Columbia, the Yukon Territory and northern areas of Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario. Much of the candidate’s experience involved working with First Nations, according to a release announcing his nomination. That experience, notes the press release, allowed him to “attain excellence with respect to environmental requirements and the completion of projects in cold weather environments.”

In addition to his work experience, Mr. Sagman has been involved in volunteer work in the primary, secondary and post-secondary educational systems and is an avid outdoorsman, enjoying kayaking, hiking and cycling.

“John’s experience and attention to detail make him an excellent choice to represent the good people of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing in the next election,” according to the riding association release. “Our (association) could not be happier having John as our candidate of choice. As a representative, John will fight for new investments and jobs in the North to help our families stay together and get ahead, rather than just getting by.”

The press release goes on to assert that the riding needs “a strong representative who will help rebuild our economy after the devastating impacts of COVID-19. John is the right person to move our communities in the right direction.”

The federal NDP have chosen incumbent Carol Hughes as their candidate in the next election, while the federal Liberals have yet to select their candidate.