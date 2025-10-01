Juanita Migwans still missing

Police search last week unsuccessful

M’CHIGEENG—A search for missing M’Chigeeng First Nation woman Juanita “Winnie” Migwans carried out by the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM APS) in two areas of M’Chigeeng First Nation over two days last week was unsuccessful in locating the woman, who was reported as missing in October of last year.

“Nothing was found in the search, unfortunately,” said OPP Provincial Constable Berkley Parisien. “Yes, the search was in relation to missing person Juanita Migwans.”

Members of the public had been asked to avoid the area near Riverside Drive and Cross Hill Road in M’Chigeeng, as well as the Bidwell Bog, over two days, last week.

“There’s no risk to public safety, but please avoid the area to allow police to work safely and conduct a thorough investigation,” reported Constable Parisien at the time. The investigation was conducted by Manitoulin OPP, UCCM APS. The Emergency Response Team and K9 units assisted with the ground efforts.

Ms. Migwans was last seen on October 2 walking near Highway 551 and Oakhill Drive around 10:30 am. She was wearing a light-coloured jacket and dark pants. She is described as an Indigenous woman, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, authorities urge you to call the tip line at 1-833-941-9010.