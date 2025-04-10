JUDITH ELAINE VAN HORN

In loving memory of Judith Elaine Van Horn, who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the age of 80. Predeceased by her mother Catherine, father Melvin; brothers Dennis (Sue), Dale (Donna) and Ian (Sharleen). Survived by her brother Kim (Donna); children Rick (Suzanne), Debbie, Roger (Jill) and Rodney (Lori); grandchildren Andrew, Cory, Stephanie, Katelyn, Aaron, Ryelly, Logan and Rebecca; great-grandchildren Kian, Anya, Nicholas, Brooklin and James; and also lovingly remembered by her best friends Bev and Duane Cress. The family would like to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya and the Wikwemkoong Nursing Home for their care and compassion. As per Judy’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at the Mindemoya Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Judy’s memory may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary, the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of choice.