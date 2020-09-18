Kagawong waterfront development project close to completion

KAGAWONG - In just a few weeks, all the docks will be in at the Kagawong waterfront as part of the current marina project.
In an update provided by Todd Gordon, economic development officer for the Township of Billings on Monday, “about one-half of the docks are here and in the basin. The dock ram abutments (concrete) are partially completed.” As well, the replica lighthouse has been returned ...
