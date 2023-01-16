With sorrow the family announces the passing of Ken Sagle on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Health Sciences North at the age of 85. Beloved husband and best friend to Sheila (nee Williamson), married for 66 years. Loving father of Gary (predeceased), Blair (Shirley), Elaine McLeod (Gord). Cherished grandfather to Monique Last (Andreas), Adam, Adela-Rose (Tyler-Jay) and Andrew. Adored by his great-grandson Liam. Ken will be missed by his siblings Jean (predeceased) (Ken, predeceased), Wayne (predeceased) (Eunice, predeceased), Joyce (Don, predeceased), Anne (Alvin, predeceased), Eileen (predeceased) (Walter), Calvin (Jeanette), Maxine (Leo), Ed (Shirley), Terry (Ruth) and Dale (Nancy) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ken was a self-taught carpenter with a creative flare who we relied on to repair everything that broke or required adjustment. Over the years he produced everything from wooden spoons to furniture to houses, which many family members will enjoy for years to come. Ken enjoyed many hobbies aside from carpentry including gardening and working on family farms. Ken met his goal of a longer retirement than his 31-year work history at Inco Copper Cliff smelter. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Manitoulin Island at the family homestead this summer, date to be announced later.