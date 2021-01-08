Kenjgewin Teg partners with Fleming College to offer practical nursing program on Manitoulin

PETERBOROUGH – Fleming College is partnering with Kenjgewin Teg Educational Institute to offer a practical nursing training program on Manitoulin Island.

The two institutions recently signed a five-year agreement to offer Fleming’s practical nursing program through KTEI, which provides Indigenous culturally-relevant learning.

“Fleming College is committed to Truth and Reconciliation and as a post-secondary institution, we have an opportunity and an obligation to incorporate Indigenous knowledge into our curriculum,” said Maureen Adamson, Fleming College president. “Fleming College is honoured to partner with Kenjgewin Teg and support the principles of Truth and Reconciliation that will create positive change in health care.”

Kenjgewin Teg will act as the service provider to offer Fleming’s practical nursing program, tentatively scheduled to start in the spring of 2021. Theory curriculum will be delivered virtually, while clinical learning will be on-site at other key local partner locations including the Manitoulin Health Centre, St. Joseph’s General Hospital Elliot Lake, Mnaamodzawin Health Services Inc. and Noojmowin Teg Health Centre.

“Going forward, our local Mnidoo Mnising and surrounding communities will continue to see more opportunities in health and wellness programs at Kenjgewin Teg as we continue working together with valued parents like Fleming College and other Indigenous institutes who support culturally-relevant training and education hosted closer to home,” said Stephanie Roy, president of Kenjgewin Teg.

“Manitoulin Health Centre is excited to support a locally grown practical nursing program,” said Paula Fields, vice president clinical services and chief nursing officer at the MHC. “Recently, due to COVID-19 and additional opportunities for nurses, we have found a shortage of local nursing staff. It is beneficial to offer a program locally as graduates will have ties to the Island and be aware of the unique diversity of the patients that we serve, resulting in positive outcomes to patients. It is really a win-win for the students and our Manitoulin Island communities.”

“Especially, and even more so at this time during a global pandemic, this new partnership will allow us to provide ongoing support and help meet the ever-growing needs of not only our local and regional First Nation health sector too by supporting goals of hiring diversity of both Indigenous people and Indigenous perspectives in health care,” said Natasha Abotosaway, Kenjgewin Teg’s health and wellness programs co-ordinator.