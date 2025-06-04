Top 5 This Week Protect yourself from wildfire smoke Local Expositor Staff - June 5, 2025 JOHN MARVIN CORBIERE Death Notices Expositor Staff - June 4, 2025 Anishinabe board from Sault diocese takes ownership of Anderson Lake Centre Local Expositor Staff - June 4, 2025 Tehkummah mayor stays council meetings until decorum is restored around council table Local Tom Sasvari - June 4, 2025 Proposed 9% increase to Assiginack budget is defeated Local Tom Sasvari - June 4, 2025 More articles Protect yourself from wildfire smoke Local JOHN MARVIN CORBIERE Death Notices Anishinabe board from Sault diocese takes ownership of Anderson Lake Centre Local MPPs get pay increase after 16 year freeze Local King Charles III Coronation Medal Local Aundeck Omni Kaning’s Reggie Leach reflects on Stanley Cup Local King Charles III Coronation Medal NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff June 4, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp KING CHARLES III CORONATION MEDAL—CPO1 Landon Aelick, right, was surprised during the annual 348 Manitoulin Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Review on Saturday to receive a King Charles III Coronation Medal for his efforts as a cadet over the years, most recently as coxswain. Lt.(N) Sylvain Boucher, past commanding officer of 348 Manitoulin, presented CPO1 Aelick with the prestigious honour. INSET: Lt.(N) Sylvain Boucher pins CPO1 Landon Aelick with the medal. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2025manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newspaywallThe Manitoulin Expositor Previous articleAundeck Omni Kaning’s Reggie Leach reflects on Stanley CupNext articleMPPs get pay increase after 16 year freeze