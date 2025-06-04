Top 5 This Week

King Charles III Coronation Medal

KING CHARLES III CORONATION MEDAL—CPO1 Landon Aelick, right, was surprised during the annual 348 Manitoulin Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Review on Saturday to receive a King Charles III Coronation Medal for his efforts as a cadet over the years, most recently as coxswain. Lt.(N) Sylvain Boucher, past commanding officer of 348 Manitoulin, presented CPO1 Aelick with the prestigious honour.
INSET: Lt.(N) Sylvain Boucher pins CPO1 Landon Aelick with the medal.

