Lakeview students back September 21

M’CHIGEENG – Last Thursday night, M’Chigeeng chief and council approved Lakeview School’s return to school plan and policies.

“We have shifted the start date of school for the children to September 21 and ending June 30, 2021,” Ogimaa-kwe Linda Debassige told The Expositor. “In the next two weeks, we are supporting our educators with training and setting up their respective classrooms to be safe and ready for when children return.”

The ogimaa-kwe noted that the school is still awaiting enrollment numbers as to how many students will be attending school in person or virtually.