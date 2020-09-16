Law & Order

Vehicle stop leads to drug siezure

On September 4, officers of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service conducted a vehicle stop of a vehicle that was observed on the Whitefish River First Nation. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs. Drugs seized included two ounces of cocaine (approximate street value of $12,000), fentanyl patches, valium pills (with a combined street value of over $2,300), over $600 in Canadian currency, and other drug paraphernalia.

A male resident of Billings Township has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and various other drug offences. The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service would like to remind the public to report suspected drug activity.

Manitoulin OPP ends Labour Day long weekend traffic initiative

Members of the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were focusing on the “Big Four” this Labour Day Long Weekend from Friday, September 4 to Monday, September 7.

The “Big Four” consists of alcohol/drug impaired, inattentive driving, aggressive driving (including speeding) and lack of occupant restraint.

Some of the Manitoulin detachment enforcement efforts included 25 speeding charges; four seatbelt charges; two distracted driving charges; nine other Highway Traffic Act (HTA) charges; 11 Liquor Licence Act (LLA) charges; two Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA) charges; three off-road vehicle charges and one drug offence.

The OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads and waterways. The Manitoulin OPP detachment would like to thank the many drivers that continue to adopt safe, defensive driving behaviours, which go a long way in reducing the number of preventable injuries and deaths.

OPP aviation services rescue injured hiker

On September 9 at 3:25 pm, members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) detachment of OPP responded to a report of an injured hiker near Three Narrows Lake in Killarney Provincial Park in the Municipality of Killarney.

Investigation revealed the 59-year-old female suffered an ankle injury while hiking in a remote area of the park.

With the assistance of the OPP aviation services, helicopter section, the hiker was located at 5:35 pm and rescued from the area. The patient was then transported to hospital by land ambulance.

Manitoulin OPP requests public assistance for information on break and enter

On August 30 at 1:15 pm, members of the Manitoulin detachment of the OPP responded to a break and enter that occurred sometime between Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 at a property in Sandfield Township on Manitoulin Island.

Description and value of property stolen: two blue and black Polaris P20001 generators valued at $1,250/each; a Pistol Fist water pump valued at $500; and three five gallon gas cans.

Manitoulin OPP is requesting anyone with information regarding this break and enter to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Manitoulin OPP charges impaired driver

On August 31, at approximately 5:26 am, members of the Manitoulin detachment of the OPP investigated a complaint of a vehicle pulled over on Highway 540 in Gordon Township that appeared to be damaged with an occupant still inside.

With the assistance of Sudbury-Manitoulin emergency medical services, the driver was taken to hospital and further investigated by police.

As a result, Nathan Zoutman, 28 years old, from Toronto was charged with: operation while impaired, alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on October 21.

A 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension (ADLS) was issued and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.