Law & Order

Nipissing West OPP investigate sudden death in Killarney

On October 24 at 2:20 pm, members from the Nipissing West (Noëlville) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report from a resident, who was en route to check an overturned vessel observed on a shoal, in an area known as “The Chickens,” at the mouth of Beaverstone Bay, in Georgian Bay, Municipality of Killarney.

Prior to police arrival, the caller located and recovered the boater who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Manitoulin OPP Marine Unit and the Canadian Coast Guard attended the scene to assist.

The deceased has been identified as Kevin Boggs, age 66, from Baltzly Island, Killarney.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for October 27 in Sudbury.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). Foul play is not suspected.

It’s School Bus Safety week for Manitoulin OPP

It’s school bus safety week and the Manitoulin Detachment of the OPP have been out in the Manitoulin school zones and on patrol keeping a close eye on everyone’s safety. Here are some bus safety tips.

When driving on a road without a median: Drivers travelling in both directions must stop for a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing; when you approach the bus from the front, stop at a safe distance to let children get on or off the bus and cross the road; don’t move forward until the red lights have stopped flashing or the bus begins to move.

Drivers are also encouraged to: Be aware of school zones and reduce your speed; travel through intersections slowly; be patient as children cross the road; obey crossing guard instructions; make eye contact with the children wanting to cross at the intersection; obey all bus signals and never try to pass when they are stopped; and give yourself extra travel time.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, drivers can be charged for failing stop for a bus with its upper red flashing lights activated. The fines range from $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points; to a $1,000 to $4,000 fine, six demerit points and possible incarceration for each following offence.

Please stop for flashing lights on school buses. It’s the law!

Manitoulin OPP reminds motorists about wildlife on highways

On October 14 between 12 pm and approximately 7 pm, members of the Manitoulin detachment of the OPP responded to three motor vehicle collisions involving deer in various areas of the jurisdiction. Thankfully, only one collision resulted in non-life threatening injuries.

The OPP is reminding the public that wildlife continues to pose hazards on our roadways. Although there is often signage to warn motorists of higher deer-travelled areas, motorists need to be aware in all areas, and at all times of the day including at dawn and dusk.

Don’t veer for deer. Should a deer run into the path of your vehicle, reduce your speed quickly, steer straight and stay in control. Also, where you see one deer, expect more. Deer often travel in herds.

Please scan the sides of the road and reduce your speed, as this will significantly increase your reaction time. All types of wildlife continue to be a hazard on our roadways and are a special concern as the colder weather approaches when some animals start to move toward their wintering locations.

Be alert when driving by removing all distractions to give yourself the best chance possible to see and predict where wildlife might go and please wear your seatbelt.

Thanksgiving long weekend Operation Impact results

Members of the Manitoulin detachment of the OPP were engaged with the Operation Impact Thanksgiving long weekend traffic initiative between October 9 and October 12.

Operation Impact is an annual traffic safety initiative during which Canadian police partners target the four main behaviours that continue to cost the significant loss of life on roads every year.

The four behaviours, better known as the “Big 4,” are offences that place drivers, passengers and other road users most at risk. They are alcohol/drug impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding/aggressive driving, as well as failure to wear seat belts.

A total of 45 traffic-related charges were issued in the Manitoulin OPP detachment area, which were: 33 speeding tickets, one stunt driver, two seatbelt violations, eight moving violations and one impaired driver.

Officers also responded to 153 calls for service during this time period.

Remember, the choices you make as a driver and passenger can have a significant impact on road safety. Let’s all continue to do our part to keep everyone safe.

Manitoulin OPP arrests 49th impaired driver

On October 11 at approximately 1:25 pm., members of the Manitoulin detachment of the OPP were responding to a report of people trespassing at a property on Foster Drive in Espanola.

Police attended and investigated the driver of a motor vehicle at that location. Police determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol. After further investigation, the driver was arrested and brought back to Espanola detachment for further testing.

As a result, Pierce Trudeau, 25 years old, of Wiikwemkoong was charged with: operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration (BAC) 80 plus; enter premises when entry prohibited; have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available; novice driver, BAC above zero; and consuming liquor in other than licenced premises, residence or private place.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and also on several provincial summonses and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 14 in Espanola.

The accused was issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 49th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Manitoulin OPP detachment area in 2020.